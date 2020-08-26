The LaFayette Lady Ramblers picked up a 25-13, 25-12 varsity victory at Chattanooga Valley on Tuesday, while the LaFayette JV team won by scores of 25-8 and 25-15.
Gracie Rambo served up an impressive 14 aces for LaFayette. Mya Woodard and Elizabeth Blas Gonzalez had four aces each, while Gracie Headrick had three aces and a pair of digs.
Individual statistics for the Lady Eagles had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage sweeps at Rossville
The Lady Generals scored a 25-12, 25-8 win in the day's varsity match in Rossville, while the JV Lady Generals won by scores of 25-4 and 25-7.
Individual statistics for Heritage had not been provided as of press time.
Piper Newbille had four aces, a kill, a dig and an assist for the varsity Lady Bulldogs. Callie Hayes finished with a pair of aces and a kill. Stella Stephens had a kill and a dig. Haylee Cross served up one ace and Ana Anguiano added one dig.
In the JV match, Bailey Mincy had a kill for Rossville. Brylee Graham added one dig and McKenzey Moore picked up one ace.