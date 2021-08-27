The LaFayette Lady Ramblers outlasted visiting Lakeview, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, in a lengthy three-set match on Thursday.
Gracie Rambo had a team-high four aces to go with two kills for the Lady Ramblers (1-2), while Jaslyn Capello, Callie Samples and Scout Taylor had two aces apiece. Samples added two kills, and Taylor picked up three assists.
McKinley Slatton had seven assists and seven service points for the Lady Warriors (1-3). Kynidie Gaffin collected six aces and added six service points, while Montana Noblitt had five service points in the match.
Lakeview would take the victory in the JV match, 25-18 and 25-23, as Arin Franks had five kills, seven digs and three aces. LuLu Parkhill had five service points, five digs and four assists with Caydee Carroll recording nine digs.
Individual statistics for LaFayette were not available as of press time.