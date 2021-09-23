The LaFayette Lady Ramblers made it two consecutive wins this week with a 25-6, 25-5 victory at Rossville on Wednesday, evening their record at 4-4 in the process.
Gracie Rambo had a big night with 14 aces and a kill for the Orange-and-Black. Hannah Thornton recorded five aces and Cheyenne Jackson picked up three aces.
Malorie Durham, Callie Samples and Olivia Durham had one kill apiece, while Scout Taylor and Jaslyn Capello each dealt out two assists.
Rossville (0-12) got one kill from both Shea Crowley and Taylin Parkman, an ace from Kinsley Smith and a dig by Marlee Jakupovic.
LaFayette will head to Gordon Lee this afternoon, while Rossville will travel to Trion.