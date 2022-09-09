The LaFayette Lady Ramblers collected their first conference win of the season on Thursday by beating Rossville, 25-6 and 25-21.
Callie Samples served up 11 aces to go with two kills, three assists and one dig for the Lady Ramblers in the home match. Cheyenne Jackson had four kills and one dig. Jaslyn Capello added three aces, three assists and one dig, while Jazlyn Mosley finished with three kills and three aces.
Zoey Smith ended her night with three kills, a dig and an assist. Tatum Myers had a kill and an ace. Cambree White recorded two digs and Sophia Hall added one dig.
Naomi Dawson had three kills and three digs for the Lady Bulldogs. Kinsley Smith recorded two assists, two digs and one ace. Shea Crowley had three digs to go with an ace, a kill and a block. Lainey Staton added two digs. Taylin Parkman added an ace, a kill and a dig, while Brylee Graham served up one ace.
Rossville (4-4) will play in the North Whitfield tournament on Saturday, while LaFayette (1-5) will travel to Trion for a match on Tuesday.
LaFayette also won the JV match, 25-9 and 25-8.
Individual statistics for the Lady Ramblers were not available as of press time.
Angela Cronnon had three digs for Rossville. Malinah Jackson had two digs and an ace, while Mili Hernandez added one kill and one dig. Kailyn Brown recorded one kill, while Cadence Richards and Savannah Hannah added one dig apiece.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.