LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers collected their first conference win of the season on Thursday by beating Rossville, 25-6 and 25-21.

Callie Samples served up 11 aces to go with two kills, three assists and one dig for the Lady Ramblers in the home match. Cheyenne Jackson had four kills and one dig. Jaslyn Capello added three aces, three assists and one dig, while Jazlyn Mosley finished with three kills and three aces.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

