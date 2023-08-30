LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers captured their first win of the 2023 season on Tuesday against Dade, 25-10, 25-7, in south Walker County.

Individual stats had not been provided as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In