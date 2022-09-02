Heritage Generals

Heritage earned a sweep at Rossville on Thursday, defeating the Lady Bulldogs by scores of 25-21 and 25-4.

Addyson Morrison had eight aces and three kills for the Lady Generals. Olivia Thacker collected four aces and two kills, while Kamri Hughes added three aces, Mikayla Martin put up three kills and one ace, while two aces from Lainey Hales and one kill apiece from Athena Brock and Averi Russel rounded out the night's stats.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

