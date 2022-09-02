Heritage earned a sweep at Rossville on Thursday, defeating the Lady Bulldogs by scores of 25-21 and 25-4.
Addyson Morrison had eight aces and three kills for the Lady Generals. Olivia Thacker collected four aces and two kills, while Kamri Hughes added three aces, Mikayla Martin put up three kills and one ace, while two aces from Lainey Hales and one kill apiece from Athena Brock and Averi Russel rounded out the night's stats.
Rossville got three aces and a kill from Brylee Graham, three kills, three digs and an assist from Naomi Dawson, and four aces, five assists and three digs from Kinsley Smith. Taylin Parkman recorded seven digs and Shea Crowley added a kill.
Heritage (7-5) will host Trion on Thursday, while Rossville (4-3) will make the drive to LaFayette that same day.
In the JV match, Heritage scored a 25-6, 25-7 decision with Hadlee McCollum serving up seven aces. Kara Smith had six aces. Abby Wilks and Sophie Henley added five each, followed by Mariah Evans with three and Bella Grace Burroughs with two aces.
Stats for Rossville included two aces and a dig from Savannah Hannah, two digs and an ace by Angela Cronnon, and one dig each by Lilah Ronda and Cadence Richards.
