The Heritage Middle School volleyball team served up a road victory at Dalton on Tuesday to begin the 2021 season on a high note.
Heritage took the first set, 25-23, behind a total team effort. Addy Kisner was a top server for the Lady Generals, according to head coach Cody Lones.
The Navy-and-Red completed the sweep with a 25-18 win in the second set. Kisner and Reece Oliver were strong from the service line, while Zoey Brown and Janey McCoy were also named as standouts.
The two teams will meet in a rematch Thursday in Boynton.