Heritage Generals

The Heritage varsity Lady Generals powered past Dade, 25-6 and 25-8, in an NGAC match in Trenton on Thursday.

Mikayla Martin served 13 points with five aces to go with three kills. Bella Grace Burroughs had four kills, while Kamri Hughes led the team in assists.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

