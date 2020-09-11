The Heritage Lady Generals are now 5-0 on the season after a 25-9, 25-11 home win over Dade on Thursday.
Georgia Taylor and Lauren Yarbrough were dealing aces for Heritage. Taylor collected five in the match, while Yarbrough picked up four. Ava Davey added three aces and two kills. Lexi Berry had two aces and a block, and Kampbell Moore had an ace to go with her two kills.
Madison Sertel and Aireanna Williams had six aces each in the JV team's 25-10, 25-10 win. Williams also had three kills, while Jeney McCoy and Rori Pepper had four and three aces, respectively.
The Heritage JV is also 5-0 on the season.