Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals welcomed in New Hope from Whitfield County on Thursday in a non-conference matchup and bested the Kodiaks in a pair of matches.

The JV opened with a 25-23, 25-21 win before the Heritage varsity rolled to 3-0 with a 25-6, 25-14 triumph.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

