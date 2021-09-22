With just one week to go before the start of the 2021 North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament, Heritage and Gordon Lee put on a show in Boynton on Tuesday night in what could be a potential tournament championship clash.
Heritage stormed out of the gate for a 25-11 victory in the opening set, only to see Gordon Lee dominate the second set, 25-12. It would go to a third-set tiebreaker before the Lady Generals finally pulled out a 25-23 victory.
Adalie Phillips helped pace the offense for Heritage (7-2) with five aces and five kills to go with three digs. Arieanna Williams had three kills and four digs. Addy Kisner finished with four kills, two aces and two digs, while Reece Oliver collected three kills, two blocks and an ace.
Madison Sertel had two kills, two aces and a dig. Addyson Morris finished with three aces. Olivia Thacker had three digs and one ace, while Rori Pepper and Kamri Hughes had one dig each.
Gordon Lee (7-2) got five kills, four service points and one ace from Kaighan Cassell and five kills and three service points from Layla Templeton. Emma Young had eight service points with three aces and Addison Cagle had nine service points.
Also contributing for the Lady Trojans was Kaci McDaniel (seven service points, one ace, one kill), Reese Dillard (four service points, three aces, two kills) and MiKayla Martin (one service point).
The eight-team tournament is set to start on Sept. 27 with the top four seeds hosting first-round matches. The semifinals (Sept. 28) and the championship match (Sept. 29) will all be played at LaFayette Middle School.
Gordon Lee won the junior varsity match in straight sets, 25-13, 25-16.
Martin finished the match with 13 aces on 17 service points. Brooklyn Salmon had three aces on five service points, and Jasmine Loveless had two aces on four service points.
McKinley Richie had three service points, two kills and an ace. Delaney Hulgan had a pair of kills. Abbigail Poteet had three service points, and Alice Harmon added one kill.
Individual statistics for the Heritage JV team were not available as of press time.