The Heritage Lady Generals won a marathon three-set match against Saddle Ridge on Monday, dropping the first set, 25-22, before a 25-16 victory in the second set. Extra points would be needed in the third set before Heritage won, 29-27.
Individual statistics for Heritage (4-2) were not available.
Mary Alice Ertz finished with eight kills, seven digs, 14 assists and an ace for Saddle Ridge (6-2). Cheyenne Swanson collected 40 assists, 22 digs, four kills and two aces. Caydence Tinklepaugh had 19 digs to go with three aces and two kills, while Jasmin Felipe added 16 digs and a kill.
Addison McNabb finished with 11 digs, three aces and one kill. Lanie Hamilton had eight digs, two aces and two kills and Kennedy McNabb recorded five digs and one ace. The rest of the stats for the Lady Mustangs included three blocks, three digs, two kills and one ace from Macee Casteel, two kills and a dig from Lexi Underwood, and one dig by Libby Kate Parnell.
Saddle Ridge took the win in the JV match, 25-15, 25-16, thanks to five aces, seven digs and two kills from Della Harris, and seven assists, four aces, four kills and one dig from Sophy Tinklepaugh. Anabelle Penland had five digs, three aces and two kills, while Caylie Harrell threw down three kills.
Also contributing in the win was L.C. Mullaly (four digs, three aces, one assist, one kill), Grace Gamel (two digs, two kills) and Campbell Crutcher (three aces, two kills).
Heritage will host Dade this afternoon, while Saddle Ridge will be back at home to face Rossville.