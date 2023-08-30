Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals stayed unbeaten on the season with a 25-21, 25-14 win over visiting Lakeview on Tuesday.

Mikayla Martin had nine kills in the win and Abby Wilks served up four aces. Mariah Evans provided two blocks, while Kamri Hughes recorded 11 assists.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

