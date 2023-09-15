Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals got four aces and 16 service points from Kara Smith in a 25-16, 25-14 win over Saddle Ridge Thursday evening in Boynton.

Bella Grace Burroughs and Mikayla Martin had four kills each with Martin recording two aces. Kamri Hughes chipped in with two digs for the home team.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In