Two Catoosa County rivals squared off in Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday as the Heritage Lady Generals picked up a win over Lakeview, 25-19, 25-21, in the regular season finale for both clubs.
Individual statistics for Heritage (7-3) were not available as of press time.
Lakeview (4-6) got five service points and three assists from McKinley Slatton, four service points, three kills and two aces from Kynidie Gaffin, three service points, three kills, four digs and two aces from Alja Rizvic, and four digs from Montana Noblitt.
Both teams have qualified for the NGAC tournament, which gets underway on Monday.
The Lady Warriors won the JV match, 25-15, 25-11, behind six service points and five aces from Alexis Sisson and five kills from Arin Franks. LuLu Parkhill also chipped in with seven assists, four service points and four aces.