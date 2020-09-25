The Heritage Lady Generals traveled to Chickamauga on Thursday and took on Gordon Lee in a hard-fought contest that saw the Lady Trojans come away with the win, 14-25, 25-21 and 25-21.
Lexi Berry had eight aces, two kills and two blocks for Heritage in the loss. Lauren Yarbrough served up four aces and dished out six assists, while Ava Davey added four kills.
Heritage, the No. 1 seed for next week's NGAC tournament, will face No. 8 Rossville in a first-round match Monday in Boynton. Gordon Lee, the No. 3 seed, will host No. 6 Saddle Ridge, also on Monday.
In Thursday's JV match, Heritage scored a 25-11, 25-20 win as Addy Kissner served up eight aces. Aireanna Williams added four aces and two kills.
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee had not been provided as of press time.