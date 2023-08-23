Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals are now 4-0 in varsity matches this season after a 25-16, 25-19 win at LaFayette on Tuesday.

Mikayla Martin served up six aces for Heritage. Bella Grace Burroughs had five kills and Kara Smith collected two digs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In