Heritage Generals

The Heritage Lady Generals got a test from visiting Chattanooga Valley on Thursday, but passed with a 25-16, 25-19 victory.

Addyson Morrison had four kills, six assists and an ace for the Navy-and-Red. MiKayla Martin finished with three kills, two aces and six assists. McKenzie Boland and Olivia Thacker each had three kills with Thacker adding three aces.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In