The Heritage Lady Generals got a test from visiting Chattanooga Valley on Thursday, but passed with a 25-16, 25-19 victory.
Addyson Morrison had four kills, six assists and an ace for the Navy-and-Red. MiKayla Martin finished with three kills, two aces and six assists. McKenzie Boland and Olivia Thacker each had three kills with Thacker adding three aces.
Lainey Hales, Kamri Hughes and Athena Brock also added three aces apiece with Brock also recording two digs, a kill and an assist.
Gracie Pierce led the Lady Eagles with five kills, adding five digs and two service points. Bryleigh Tate picked up four kills and one dig, while Jaiden Duran had five service points, five digs and four kills.
Lupita Guiterrez-Reyes enjoyed a nice all-around night with four service points, three digs, two kills and one tip. Eloise Evans had four digs, a kill and two service points with Ella Camper rounding things out with three digs, two tips and a kill.
Heritage (9-5) will play at Gordon Lee on Tuesday, while Chattanooga Valley (2-7) will host LaFayette that same afternoon.
Heritage also claimed the JV match, 25-6 and 25-12, behind 10 aces and five assists from Sophie Henley and eight aces, a kill and an assist by Addison Finney. Bella Grace Burroughs hammered home seven kills. Kara Smith had an ace and an assist and Rylee Gee added a block.
Johnna Patterson had nine digs and Ashlyn Bradbury finished with four digs for CVMS.
