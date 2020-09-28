The top-seeded Heritage Lady Generals moved on to the second round of the 2020 North Georgia Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament with a 25-10, 25-8 win over No. 8 Rossville in Boynton on Monday.
Individual statistics for Heritage were not available as of press time.
Stella Stephens had two kills and two digs for Rossville. Haylee Cross collected an ace, a kill and a pair of digs. Piper Newbille had one dig and two assists, while Ana Angiano and Maya Bible each added one dig.
Other NGAC Tournament results from Monday had not been reported as of press time. The semifinals are set for Tuesday at the higher seeds and the finals will be played Thursday at LaFayette Middle School.