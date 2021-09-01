Gordon Lee's varsity club moved to 3-1 overall with a 25-6, 25-17 win at Rossville on Wednesday.
Kaci McDaniel had five aces among her 10 service points. She also added a kill, while Kaighan Cassell finished with 12 service points and five aces. Delaney Hulgan and Reese Dillard each had three service points and two aces.
Faith Blesch and Layla Templeton had two service points apiece, while Addison Cagle added one.
For the Lady Bulldogs (0-7), Kinsley Smith recorded two assists and Cameron Roe had two aces. Taylin Parkman finished with two digs, one ace and one kill. Shea Crowley had a kill and a dig, and Naomi Dawson picked up one dig.
Gordon Lee is slated to host Trion on Thursday, while Rossville will play at Heritage.