The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans moved to 6-1 on the season with a 25-10, 25-11 win over Chattanooga Valley in Chickamauga on Tuesday.
MiKayla Martin had seven aces among her 15 service points for the Lady Trojans. Kaci McDaniel had eight service points and two aces, while Kaighan Cassell added four service points, four kills and four aces. Emma Young finished with three aces, two kills and five service points, and Addison Cagle recorded three service points, three aces and two kills.
Georgia Mae Anderson had two kills and one service point for CVMS (2-5). Ella Camper finished with three service points. Jaiden Duran had one service point on an ace, while Tatum Myers had one point on serve.
The JV match also went the way of the home team, 25-7, 25-2.
McKinley Richie had 13 service points and 11 aces in the opening set. Delaney Hulgan had three service points and three aces, while Maddie Henson added one service point and one ace.
In the second set, Brooklyn Salmon led the way with 14 service points and seven aces, while Martin collected six aces on nine service points. Cora Gross and Jasmine Loveless each had a kill.
Duran had a service point for the Lady Eagles.