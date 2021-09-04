The Gordon Lee varsity Lady Trojans improved to 4-1 with a 25-18, 25-10 league victory over visiting Trion on Thursday.
Emma Young had 12 service points and eight aces in the victory. Addison Cagle had four aces as part of her 10 service points. She also finished with three kills, while Kaighan Cassell had five service points, three kills and three aces.
Also contributing in the victory was Layla Templeton (three service points, two kills, one ace), Kaci McDaniel (two service points, one ace) and Reese Dillard (one service point, one ace).
Gordon Lee also got a sweep in the junior varsity match by scores of 27-25 and 25-10.
MiKayla Martin had a big match with 18 service points, 10 aces and a kill, while Jasmine Loveless added seven aces, 11 service points and one kill. Emily Blackmon had two service points and an ace. McKinley Richie had one service point, one ace and one kill, while Vivian Sikes and Daisy Burch each had one service point.