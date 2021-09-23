The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans closed out a 9-1 regular season with a 25-17, 25-8 home win over LaFayette on Thursday afternoon.
Kaci McDonald had five aces among her 15 service points. Addison Cagle had seven service points with six aces and Kaighan Cassell added four service points, three aces and three kills. Layla Templeton finished with four kills, two service points and one ace. Faith Blesch had three service points, two aces and a kill. Emma Young had one service point and one ace, and Reese Dillard also had a service point in the victory.
Individual statistics for the Lady Ramblers (4-5) were not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee needed three sets to win the JV match. LaFayette took the opening set, 25-22, but the Lady Trojans would come back with a 25-8 win in the second set before pulling out a 15-13 victory in the final set.
McKinley Richie had 15 service points and eight aces and MiKayla Martin had 10 service points, five aces and three kills. Brooklyn Salmon finished with four aces on five service points with a kill, Emily Blackmon had two aces among her four service points.
Also contributing in the win was Abbigail Poteet (two service points, one ace), Delaney Hulgan (one kill), and Jasmine Loveless (one service point).
Individual statistics for the Lady Ramblers' JV team were not available at press time. LaFayette has one final regular season match Friday at Dade.