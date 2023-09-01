Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans gave the hometown fans something to cheer about on Thursday with a 25-4, 25-6, straight-sets win over Rossville.

Emma Young served up 10 aces to go with a kill and an assist. Maddie Henson had five aces and four digs, while McKinley Richie had five aces, a kill, an assists and a block.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

