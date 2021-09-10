The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans improved to 5-1 overall with a 25-11, 25-9 victory over Dade County Thursday afternoon in Trenton.
Reese Dillard had 15 service points with 12 aces for the Lady Trojans. She also added a pair of kills, while MiKayla Martin had 11 service points with five aces. Kaighan Cassell threw down six kills to go with two service points and one ace.
Addison Cagle had three service points, three kills and one ace. Kaci McDaniel had four service points and three aces, while Layla Templeton finished with three service points, two aces and one kill.
Gordon Lee's JV team completed the sweep with a 25-4, 25-11 victory in the other match of the afternoon.
Martin had 10 aces and 14 total service points. Brooklyn Salmon had eight service points with seven aces and McKinley Richie had 11 service points with six aces.
Also contributing in the victory was Jasmine Loveless (three service points, two aces), Delaney Hulgan (one service point, one ace) and Vivian Sikes (two service points).