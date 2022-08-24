The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans were paid a visit by Saddle Ridge on Tuesday and posted a 25-17, 25-20 victory over the Lady Mustangs.
Emma Young had five aces for Gordon Lee in the opening set, all coming on a 10-point run. She finished the match with seven total aces to go with four kills, four assists and two digs. Layla Templeton had a team-high nine kills and added two aces, two assists, three digs and a block, while Delaney Hulgan put up four kills, three digs, two assists and a block.
Abbigail Poteet added four aces and a kill and McKinley Richie had two digs and three assists. Whitney Blaylock had one kill and one assist in the first set, and Brooklyn Salmon served up a pair of first-set aces.
Saddle Ridge got three kills, two aces and 15 digs from Cheyenne Swanson, 15 assists, five kills and three digs by L.C. Mullaly, 10 digs and three kills from Della Harris, and 25 assists and two aces by Sophy Tinklepaugh.
Rounding out the stat sheet for the Lady Mustangs was Serenity Hancock with two assists and a dig, Anabelle Penland with four digs, two aces and one kill, and Jasmin Felipe with two aces, two assists and 14 digs.
The Gordon Lee JV won its match, 25-14 and 25-16.
No further information from that match had been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee will travel to Ringgold on Thursday, while Saddle Ridge will face Heritage in Boynton.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.