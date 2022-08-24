Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans were paid a visit by Saddle Ridge on Tuesday and posted a 25-17, 25-20 victory over the Lady Mustangs.

Emma Young had five aces for Gordon Lee in the opening set, all coming on a 10-point run. She finished the match with seven total aces to go with four kills, four assists and two digs. Layla Templeton had a team-high nine kills and added two aces, two assists, three digs and a block, while Delaney Hulgan put up four kills, three digs, two assists and a block.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In