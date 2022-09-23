MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Gordon Lee, Saddle Ridge top two seeds for NGAC tournament By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 23, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The bracket for the eight-team NGAC volleyball tournament has now been set. The first round of matches will be played Monday with the top four seeds hosting.Top-seeded Gordon Lee will take on eighth-seeded Dade, while the other match on that side of the bracket will see fourth-seeded Ringgold take on fifth-seeded Heritage.In the other half of the bracket, second-seeded Saddle Ridge will play seventh-seeded Rossville, while third-seeded Lakeview will face sixth-seeded LaFayette.The two semifinal matches will be played Tuesday at Ringgold Middle School, while Ringgold will also serve as the host for the championship match on Wednesday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Sept. 16, to Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 Two charged with trafficking in fentanyl near Rossville Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Boulder's Street Wise Mural Festival decks the walls with revolutionary artivism, interactive experiences 1 hr ago Cape Ann religious news, services 1 hr ago Boxford town administrator charged with drunken driving after crash 1 hr ago Beverly Bootstraps to celebrate 30th anniversary 1 hr ago Family of girl stabbed by classmate files suit 1 hr ago