The bracket for the eight-team NGAC volleyball tournament has now been set. The first round of matches will be played Monday with the top four seeds hosting.

Top-seeded Gordon Lee will take on eighth-seeded Dade, while the other match on that side of the bracket will see fourth-seeded Ringgold take on fifth-seeded Heritage.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

