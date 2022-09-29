There was no shortage of excitement in the stands at Ringgold Middle School last night and no shortage of excitement on the court as the top two seeds in the North Georgia Athletic Conference volleyball tournament squared off to determine a champion.
In what turned out to be an epic final, Gordon Lee was able to secure an undefeated season, but not before barely getting past a very good Saddle Ridge club in a three-set thriller, 25-21, 23-25 and 27-25.
With a large and very loud crowd exchanging chants and cheers on almost every point all afternoon long, the Lady Trojans and the Lady Mustangs proceeded to exchange the lead and match each other with big plays throughout the final.
The entire match featured 22 ties and 10 lead changes and included some unbelievable rallies, along with some fantastic digs to keep those rallies going.
Saddle Ridge used a 9-2 run in the first set to open up a 12-9 lead, but Emma Young had six straight powerful serves, including three aces, to regain the lead for Gordon Lee.
A pair of kills by Caydence Tinklepaugh and one by Cheyenne Swanson got the Lady Mustangs back in the match. However, the Lady Trojans got a kill by Layla Templeton to win a very long rally at 17-15 and swing the momentum back to their side.
A kill and an ace by Delaney Hulgan and two kills by Young extended the lead before Gordon Lee was finally able to finish off the first set.
Some outstanding team play allowed the Lady Mustangs to bolt out to a 7-0 lead in the second set. But Templeton would record four kills and two blocks as part of a 17-2 GL run. Hulgan also had a kill and an ace as the Lady Trojans looked ready to put away the match with a 17-9 lead.
Saddle Ridge, however, refused to make it that easy.
Trailing 20-12, the Lady Mustangs pulled off a huge comeback. Caylie Harrell had three blocks and a pair of aces in the run. Swanson served up a trio of aces, while kills by Caydence and Sophy Tinklepaugh gave Saddle Ridge a 24-23 lead.
The second set ended in strange fashion as the Lady Mustangs were awarded the final point on a penalty after Gordon Lee called a timeout without having any left in the set.
The third set was an absolute barnburner that included five lead changes and 14 ties with neither team enjoying more than a four-point advantage at any point.
Grace Gamel had two early kills and Della Harris picked up one as Saddle Ridge took an early 7-3 lead, but the Lady Trojans used two kills from Templeton and one from Whitney Blaylock to forge a 10-9 advantage.
The score would be tied at 10, 11, 12, 14, 15 and 16 before the Lady Trojans were finally able to get some brief breathing room. Three kills by Young opened up a 22-18 lead and had Gordon Lee supporters anticipating the victory.
Once again, though, Saddle Ridge responded. Kills by Swanson, Serenity Hancock and L.C. Mullaly cut into the lead, while an ace by Jasmin Felipe whittled Gordon Lee's lead down to two points.
The Lady Mustangs tied things up at 22 and again at 23 before Gamel won a joust at the net to bring the Navy-and-Red to match point. However, Gordon Lee was able to tie it up at 24 and extend the match.
Mullaly came through with a kill for Saddle Ridge to once again give her team match point, but the Lady Trojans were able to stave it off and knot the score at 25 before a big kill by Templeton gave Gordon Lee its first match point.
Seconds later, Hulgan stepped to the service line for the Lady Trojans and hammered a low liner that whistled over the top of the net and found the floor before Saddle Ridge was able to dig it up.
It was Hogan's ninth ace of the match as she also finished with four digs, three aces and a pair of kills. Templeton ended the day with 15 kills, two blocks and two aces, and Young, named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, had 12 kills and six aces in the match.
McKinley Richie and Addy Hale both finished with 10 assists. Richie added a pair of digs, Blalock had two kills and Jasmine Loveless also picked up a dig.
Swanson had 29 assists, 11 digs, six kills, five aces and three blocks. Caydence Tinklepaugh had nine kills and 10 digs, and Harrell posted three kills, four blocks, three kills and a pair of aces. Gamel added five blocks and five kills, while Mullaly recorded 10 assists, nine digs, two kills and an ace.
Harris collected 18 digs, three kills and an ace. Felipe had 15 digs and two aces. Sophy Tinklepaugh adding 13 assists, two kills and a dig, while Hancock added three assists, two digs and one kill.
It was the second straight NGAC tournament championship for Gordon Lee (13-0), who has now won seven tournament titles since 2014.
Saddle Ridge finished 14-2 on the season, including a 12-game winning streak coming into the final. Sherry Swanson has now guided the program to five tournament runner-up finishes in her 10 seasons on the bench.