Gordon Lee Trojans

There was no shortage of excitement in the stands at Ringgold Middle School last night and no shortage of excitement on the court as the top two seeds in the North Georgia Athletic Conference volleyball tournament squared off to determine a champion.

In what turned out to be an epic final, Gordon Lee was able to secure an undefeated season, but not before barely getting past a very good Saddle Ridge club in a three-set thriller, 25-21, 23-25 and 27-25.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

