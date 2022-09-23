Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans finished off a 10-0 regular season and snapped LaFayette's 10-match winning streak on Thursday, but not before winning a battle against the Lady Ramblers, 25-20, 27-25 and 25-11, in the south end of Walker County.

Emma Young had a dozen kills, five aces, two blocks and one assist for the Navy-and-White. Layla Templeton recorded 10 kills and seven aces. McKinley Richie had eight assists and a pair of aces, while Brooklyn Salmon finished with five assists, two aces and one kill.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In