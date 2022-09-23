The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans finished off a 10-0 regular season and snapped LaFayette's 10-match winning streak on Thursday, but not before winning a battle against the Lady Ramblers, 25-20, 27-25 and 25-11, in the south end of Walker County.
Emma Young had a dozen kills, five aces, two blocks and one assist for the Navy-and-White. Layla Templeton recorded 10 kills and seven aces. McKinley Richie had eight assists and a pair of aces, while Brooklyn Salmon finished with five assists, two aces and one kill.
Also contributing in the victory was Whitney Blaylock (two kills, two assists), Delaney Hulgan (two kills, one block) and Abbigail Poteet (two aces).
Callie Samples finished with five assists, three kills, three digs and an ace for LaFayette (10-6). Jaslyn Capello picked up five assists, three kills, four digs and one ace. Zoey Smith had five kills, two digs and an ace, while Cheyenne Jackson added four aces, two kills and a pair of digs.
Cambree White collected four digs and one ace, and Jazlyn Mosley had two kills and a block with Tatum Myers rounding out the stats with two aces and one dig.
Gordon Lee's JV team also capped an undefeated regular season with a hard-fought 25-23, 8-25, 17-15 victory.
Individual stats were not available for either team.
The NGAC tournament begins on Monday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.