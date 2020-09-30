The third-seeded Gordon Lee Lady Trojans will play for an NGAC Volleyball Tournament championship after beating second-seeded Lakeview, 25-13, 25-20, in a semifinal match at LMS on Tuesday.
Maddie Hayworth had 11 total service points in the match for Gordon Lee, 10 in the first set. Addison Cagle finished the match with 10 service points and Jaley Haney picked up four. Kyla Foley added three service points, while Ella Grace Hixon and Kaci McDaniel finished with one each.
Mercedes Thompson had five kills for Lakeview, while Laura Rodriguez and Chloe Qualls recorded three each.
Heritage will be the other team in the final match as the top-seeded Lady Generals put away the fourth-seeded Lady Tigers, 25-21, 25-16, Tuesday in Boynton.
Ava Davey had seven kills, three aces and a block for Heritage. Kampbell Moore picked up three kills and two aces. Lexi Berry recorded three aces, a kill and a dig. Lauren Yarbrough had five assists and two aces. Georgia Taylor added five assists and an ace, while Adalie Phillips had two digs.
For the Lady Tigers, Fatih Kielsing served up six aces and recorded four hits to go with 15 assists. Emma Varnell also had 15 assists and finished with three aces, while Brook Baldwin had 14 assists and seven hits.
Kayleigh Carpenter picked up 12 assists, eight hits and two aces, while the stat sheet was rounded out by Kaylie Hampton (two aces, six assists), Kinsey Miller (two assists, two hits, one kill) and Mattox Hollingsworth (one ace, six assists).
The finals will be held Thursday (4:30 p.m.) at LaFayette Middle School.