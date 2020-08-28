The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans rallied from a set down to beat LaFayette, 16-25, 25-6 and 25-13 in a varsity match on Thursday.
Head coach Tammy Harkleroad named Reese Roberts and Jaley Haney as standout servers in the win as both had several aces. Lexi Foster, a first-year eighth grader, contributed two kills from the back row, while Addison Cagle recorded four total kills for Gordon Lee.
Individual statistics for the Lady Ramblers had not been reported as of press time.
Heritage sweeps Chattanooga Valley
In one other set of matches from Thursday, Heritage picked up two wins over the Lady Eagles. Heritage won 25-12 and 25-11 in the varsity match and 25-16 and 25-6 in the JV match.
No individual statistics for either team had been reported as of press time.