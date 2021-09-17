The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans improved to 7-1 on the season after a 25-17, 25-22 win at Lakeview on Thursday.
Kaighan Cassell had four aces, four kills and six service points in the victory. Addison Cagle added three aces and two kills with eight service points, while Emma Young had four aces as part of her eight service points.
Kaci McDaniel finished with four service points and an ace. Reese Dillard had two service points on two aces with three kills, and Layla Templeton chipped in with a pair of service points.
Lakeview (3-5) got nine service points and two kills from Alja Rizvic, six service points and four assists from McKinley Slatton, and six digs by Montana Noblitt.
In the JV match, the Lady Trojans claimed the victory, 25-12, 25-15, behind seven aces and 11 service points from McKinley Richie. Brooklyn Salmon had four aces as part of seven service points and Jasmine Loveless had five aces among her six service points.
MiKayla Martin finished with five service points, three aces and two kills. Delaney Hulgan had three service points, while Abbigail Poteet had four service points and two aces.
LuLu Parkhill and Alexis Sisson had five digs apiece for the Lady Warriors, while Ava Bedard picked up six digs and a kill.