The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans swept a pair of matches against short-handed Saddle Ridge Tuesday night in Rock Spring.
In the varsity match, Gordon Lee took the first set, 25-14, before a 25-19 win in the second set closed it out and ran the Lady Trojans' record to 2-0.
Addison Cagle had eight kills in the match to go with four aces and five service points. Kaci McDaniel had 16 points on serve along with two aces and two kills. Emma Young and MaKayla Martin each had two aces and four service points. Delany Hulgan had one kill and one service point, while Reese Dillard picked up one kill.
Saddle Ridge (3-1), who was down four varsity starters due to COVID quarantines, got 19 assists, six digs, three aces and one kill from Cheyenne Swanson, and four digs and four kills from Addison McNabb. Kennedy McNabb picked up three digs and two kills, while other solid efforts came from Della Harris (four digs, two aces, two kills, one assist), Caydence Tinklepaugh (four digs, two aces, one assist) and Jasmin Felipe (five digs, one ace, one kill).
In the junior varsity match, the Lady Trojans won 25-6 and 25-16. McKinely Richie had 13 service points, including eight aces. Martin had nine service points, four aces and four kills. Young finished with four aces, three kills and five service points. Jasimine Loveless had two aces and four service points. Emily Blackmon had six service points and recorded one kill, while Vivian Sikes had one service point.
Individual statistics for the JV Lady Mustangs (3-1) were not available as of press time. Quarantine protocols also took out four starters for Saddle Ridge in the JV match.