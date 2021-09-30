It seems like such a simple thing to say, but a volleyball team that doesn't let the ball hit the floor, stands a good chance of winning...and not too many balls hit on Gordon Lee's side of the court on Wednesday night.
The second-seeded Lady Trojans came up with some big-time digs at some opportune times in both sets and claimed the 2021 North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament title by sweeping top-seeded Ringgold, 25-16, 25-19, at LaFayette Middle School.
The win also avenged the only loss of the season for Gordon Lee, who fell to Ringgold in three sets back on Aug. 26.
Gordon Lee (12-1) jumped out to a quick 7-1 lead in the opening set behind the serving of Addison Cagle. Cagle had four aces in a six-point run. She also came up with a diving dig to keep a point going, while Layla Templeton also had two kill in the run.
The Navy-and-White continued to press the action for the remainder of the set. Kaci McDaniel had a kill and an ace and teamed up with Reese Dillard on a big block to give their team a 21-11 advantage, while a kill by Kaighan Cassell put Gordon Lee a point away from victory at 24-12.
Ringgold (10-3) refused to roll over, getting a kill and a block from Natalie Crane and an ace by Kayleigh Carpenter to help prolong the opening set, but Gordon Lee would finally get the winning point to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
Two aces by Cagle and three kills by Dillard, along with another athletic dig by Emma Young, helped the Lady Trojans to a 6-1 lead in the second set. However, Ringgold had no intention of going quietly.
Four aces, including three in a row at one stretch by Karis Neff, and a kill by Carpenter, gave the NGAC regular season champions their first lead since the opening point of the match and the two teams would battle over the next half-dozen points as the match was tied on three separate occasions.
Gordon Lee forged a four-point lead at 14-10, but Ringgold answered with a kill and an ace by Crane and another kill by Carpenter to get back within a point of the lead at 16-15.
However, the Lady Trojans responded by winning four of the next five points as a kill by Cassell pushed the lead back out to four, and although Ringgold won two consecutive points to slice the deficit in half, that would be as close as they got the rest of the way.
Cassell came up with a big kill coming out of a timeout to make the score 23-18 and the two teams would exchange the next two points before Cagle finished off the match with one final shot that the Lady Tigers' back row could not handle.
Cagle finished with six aces and two kills on the night. Templeton had four kills and a block. McDaniel, named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, had a kill, an ace, and a block. Cassell had four kills. Dillard had four kills and one block, while Young recorded one kill and had several point-saving digs.
Neff finished with a team-high five aces for Ringgold. Carpenter had three kills and one ace. Crane collected three kills, two aces and one block, while Kiley Scott and Mattox Hollingsworth had two kills apiece.
It marked the first NGAC tournament title for Gordon Lee since 2018.