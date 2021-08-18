The Lakeview Lady Warriors lost season-opening matches at Gordon Lee on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee won the varsity match, 25-15 and 25-13, while the the Lady Trojans also took the junior varsity contest, 25-19 and 25-9.
Bryleigh Gray had five service points for the Lady Warriors in the varsity match, while Alexis Sisson had six service points for the Lakeview JV.
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee were not available as of press time.
Lakeview will host LaFayette and Saddle Ridge in a tri-match on Thursday, while Gordon Lee is not scheduled to play again until Aug. 24 at Saddle Ridge.