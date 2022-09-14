Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans made the short drive to Flintstone on Tuesday and posted a 25-12, 25-8 victory over Chattanooga Valley.

Emma Young recorded 11 kills, three aces and a block in the victory. Layla Templeton had five kills to go with seven aces and one block. Delaney Hulgan had three aces and a pair of kills. Abbigail Poteet finished with three aces, and Brooklyn Salmon dished out six assists.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

