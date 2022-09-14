The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans made the short drive to Flintstone on Tuesday and posted a 25-12, 25-8 victory over Chattanooga Valley.
Emma Young recorded 11 kills, three aces and a block in the victory. Layla Templeton had five kills to go with seven aces and one block. Delaney Hulgan had three aces and a pair of kills. Abbigail Poteet finished with three aces, and Brooklyn Salmon dished out six assists.
McKinley Richie had two kills and an ace in the first set. Whitney Blaylock had three assists and one ace in the second set, while Addy Hale and Jasmine Loveless each had one assist in the second set.
Chattanooga Valley got three digs, two kills and one ace from Jaden Duran, and three digs and one ace from Elose Evans. Ella Camper finished with three digs, two tips and one block, while Gracie Pierce recorded a pair of aces to go with one kill and one dig.
Chattanooga Valley's coaches also praised their team's togetherness and attitude.
Gordon Lee (7-0) will host Lakeview on Thursday, while Chattanooga Valley (2-6) will be on the road Thursday for a match at Heritage.
The junior varsity match saw Gordon Lee record a 25-20, 25-21 win. Individual statistics for the Lady Trojans had not been reported as of press time.
Mollie Parris had seven service points, including five aces, to go with three kills, while Jordin Duran also recorded seven service points. She finished with four aces, two digs and one kill. Ashlyn Bradbury had a service point and added six digs on defense.
Johnna Patterson ended the match with two kills, one ace and two total service points. Vesta McMichael recorded one block, one dig and a pair of tips. Taylor McCamish had two service points and one tip, while Hannah Barnett added one kill.
