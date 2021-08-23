The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles of head coach Jennifer Hobbs swept a pair of road matches at Rossville on Monday.
The varsity Lady Eagles (1-2) scored their first victory of the 2021 season with a 25-16, 25-8 win. Gracie Pierce finished with four aces and three additional service points. Ella Camper and Tatum Myers each had four aces with two additional service points, while Camper also added a kill.
Other contributors for CVMS were Georgia Mae Anderson (two kills, two service points, one dig) and Sky Cochran (one ace, one service point).
For Rossville (0-4), Shea Crowley had three aces and McKenzey Moore served up two. Bailey Mincy had four digs. Cameron Roe added a kill and a dig, while Taylin Parkman picked up an ace and a kill.
The JV match saw the Lady Eagles win by scores of 25-4 and 25-6 behind 20 aces from Jaiden Duran and four each from Cochran and Eloise Evans, while Jordin Duran had three aces with two additional service points and two digs. Mollie Parris had a pair of aces, a dig, and two extra service points, while Bryleigh Tate recorded two aces.
Individual statistics for the Lady Bulldogs were not available as of press time.