Chattanooga Valley Eagles

The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles varsity and JV squads needed a little extra court time to take care of Dade in Trenton on Thursday night.

CVMS dropped the first set, 25-11, in the varsity match, but behind the scoring of Jordin Duran, Vesta McMichael and Alina Kilian, the rallied for 25-18 and 25-21 victories to clinch the match.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

