Potential future Ridgeland teammates faced off at Chattanooga Valley Middle School on Thursday as the host Lady Eagles pulled out a three-set victory over Rossville in the night's varsity match.
CVMS (1-0) took the first set, 25-23, only to see Rossville (0-2) fight back to take the second set, 25-23. The Lady Eagles would win in the third-set tiebreaker, 15-11.
Individual statistics for CVMS were not available as of press time.
For Rossville, Piper Newbille had a solid night with six aces, four kills, two digs and two assists. Haylee Cross served up five aces to go with two assists and a dig and Stella Stephens added five kills, four digs and a pair of aces.
Rounding out the stat sheet was Callie Hayes with two aces and a dig, and Ana Anguiano and Chazlen Skinner with one dig apiece.
The Lady Bulldogs scored the win in the day's JV match to move to 1-1 on the year. Rossville took both sets by scores of 26-24.
Naomi Dawson had 10 big aces and a kill for the Blue-and-White, followed by Cameron Roe with five aces and a dig. Lianha North picked up two aces and McKenzey Moore added one. Bailey Mincy had one kill and Marlee Jakupovic chipped in with one dig.
