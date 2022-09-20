The Rossville Lady Bulldogs briefly stepped out of conference play to face Christian Heritage on Monday night and suffered a three-set loss.
The Lady Lions took the victory by scores of 25-23, 17-25 and 25-12.
Brylee Graham and Kinsley Smith both had seven aces for Rossville (4-7) with Smith picking up seven assists, two kills and two digs. Taylin Parkman recorded six kills to go with four digs and two aces. Naomi Dawson had five kills an ace and a dig, while Marlee Jakupovic finished with five aces and three kills.
Also contributing for the Blue-and-White were Jordyn Chapman (two aces, two kills, one dig, one block) and Jaden Rader (one kill).
Rossville will get back to NGAC action today with a match at Lakeview, starting at 4:30 p.m.
In the JV match, Christian Heritage also scored a win in three sets, 25-23, 16-25, 15-7.
Mili Hernandez had a team-high five aces for Rossville and added one kill. Gemma Berry had three aces and three kills. Lilah Ronda, Angela Cronnon and Kailyn Brown all had three aces each, while Ronda and Cronnon both recorded one kill.
Cadence Richards recorded two aces, Malinah Jackson had a kill and Aubree Flegal posted a dig.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.