Rossville Bulldogs

The Rossville Lady Bulldogs briefly stepped out of conference play to face Christian Heritage on Monday night and suffered a three-set loss.

The Lady Lions took the victory by scores of 25-23, 17-25 and 25-12.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

