The Chattanooga Valley Middle School volleyball teams welcomed Trion for matches on Thursday afternoon, but saw the Bulldogs head home with a sweep of varsity and JV contests.
In the varsity match, Trion scored a 25-17, 25-20 victory. Georgia Mae Anderson had three aces, three kills, a pair of digs and four service points for CVMS (0-2) in the loss. Tatum Myers had eight service points with five aces. Zoey Fleming accounted for two service points, while setter Gracie Pierce was praised by head coach Lisa Montgomery for her play in the match.
In the JV match, the Lady Eagles took the first set, 25-17, but fell 25-22 in the second set before Trion was able to clinch the match with a 15-7 win in the tiebreaker.
Johnna Patterson had five service points with a pair of aces and added five digs. Three of Bryleigh Tate's five service points came on aces. Eloise Evans picked up three aces to go with a dig and Molly Parris collected one ace and three service points.
CVMS will play at Rossville on Monday.