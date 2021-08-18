The Chattanooga Lady Eagles volleyball teams made the drive to Trenton on Tuesday, but lost both of the matches on the night.
In the varsity contest, CVMS fell to Dade in a non-league match, 25-15 and 25-17. Georgia Mae Anderson, Jaiden Duran and Tatum Myers scored three points apiece off serves for the Lady Eagles.
The JV match saw Dade win by scores of 25-18 and 25-23. Johnna Patterson, Bryleigh Tate, Mollie Parris and Hannah Hood each scored four points off serves for the Lady Eagles in the setback.