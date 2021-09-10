The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles dropped a 25-7, 25-14 road decision at Lakeview on Thursday.
Tatum Myers had four service points for CVMS (2-4). Georgia Mae Anderson recorded three kills, one service point and one block, while Maryn Johns and Ella Camper each had one service point.
Individual statistics for the Lady Warriors (3-3) were not available as of press time.
In the JV match, Lakeview won the opening set, 25-18, before Chattanooga Valley came back with a 25-22 win in the second set. The match would go to a third-set tiebreaker with the Lady Warriors earning a 15-10 win.
Eloise Evans had 10 service points for the Lady Eagles. Vesta McMichaels and Lupita Gutierrez each had seven service points and four aces, while Johnna Patterson collected four aces and four service points.
Individual statistics for the JV Lady Warriors were not available as of press time.