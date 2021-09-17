The Chattanooga Valley Lady Eagles lost to Heritage in straight sets on Thursday, 25-8 and 25-15.
Gracie Pierce had three service points for CVMS (2-6), all by ace. Ella Camper and Zoey Fleming had two service points each with Camper adding an ace. Georgia Mae Anderson recorded a kill and a block.
The Lady Eagles dropped the JV match by scores of 27-25 and 25-20 despite 10 service points and two aces from Jordin Duran. Eloise Evans had one ace on six service points, while Sky Cochran added three service points with two aces.
Individual statistics for Heritage (6-2) were not available as of press time.