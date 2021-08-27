The Chattanooga Valley varsity Lady Eagles moved to 2-3 on the season after beating Rossville, 25-15 and 25-16, Thursday night in Flintstone.
Ella Camper served up six aces to go with four additional service points. Georgia Mae Anderson threw down five kills to go with two aces and two service points. Zoey Fleming picked up four aces with three extra service points and Tatum Myers had two aces with four additional service points.
Rossville fell to 0-5 in varsity action with the loss.
In JV action, CVMS scored a 25-11, 25-9 victory behind 10 aces and four additional service points from Bryleigh Tate. Eloise Evans recorded seven aces, followed by Lupita Gutierrez with five and Mollie Parris with four aces.
Individual statistics for the Lady Bulldogs were not available as of press time.
CVMS will play Tuesday at Trion, while Rossville is slated to host GPS on Monday in a non-league match before entertaining Gordon Lee on Tuesday.