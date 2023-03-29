Chattanooga Valley and Rossville faced off with three other schools at a middle school meet in Trenton on Tuesday.

Dalton won the girls' meet with 151 points. Chattanooga Valley was second with 75.5, just edging out Rossville (73) for the runner-up spot. Dade (62.5) was fourth and Cornerstone Christian of Alabama (10) was fifth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In