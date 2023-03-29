Chattanooga Valley and Rossville faced off with three other schools at a middle school meet in Trenton on Tuesday.
Dalton won the girls' meet with 151 points. Chattanooga Valley was second with 75.5, just edging out Rossville (73) for the runner-up spot. Dade (62.5) was fourth and Cornerstone Christian of Alabama (10) was fifth.
Janeice Randolph swept the sprint events for the Lady Eagles. She won the 100 in a time of 13.06 seconds and earned the 200 title by clocking in at 28.15. Malia Jones also picked up a win in the shot put with a throw of 23-5.5.
For Rossville, Ember Ivester had the only win. She took first in the 1600 in a time of 6:23.
On the boys' side, Dalton took the victory with 161 points, followed by Chattanooga Valley (86), Rossville (75.5), Dade (30.5) and Cornerstone Christian (16).
Brayden Craig took first place in the 1600 with a time of 5:56 for the Eagles, while Antonio Jackson won the shot put with a heave of 43-10.5.
The only win for the Bulldogs came on the legs of Brayden Williams, who clocked a 2:35 to win the 800.
GORDON LEE SWEEPS AT LFO
LFO High School hosted five NGAC schools for a meet and it was the Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans sweeping the team victories.
Gordon Lee's boys finished with 100.83 points to hold off Lakeview (94.33) for the win. Heritage (82.33) was second, followed by Ringgold (74.5) and Saddle Ridge (14).
Dino Selimagic was the top performer for the Trojans as he claimed victories in the 400 (59.76), the 100 hurdles (16.65) and the long jump (17-2.5). Luke Teeters won two events, the 100 (12.19) and the shot put (37-2).
Carson Alexander also had a win for Gordon Lee in the 800 (2:34).
The runner-up Warriors saw Marcus Turner win the high jump (5-0), while the relay teams won the 4x100 (49.96) and the 4x400 (4:24).
Heritage won twice on Tuesday. Connor Stephenson crossed the line first in the 1600 (5:32), while Max Hood won the discus (120-10.5).
The other victory in the meet went to Ringgold's Ju'Juan Thurman in the 200 (25.87).
The Lady Trojans finished with 127.5 points to win their part of the meet, followed by Heritage (118.67), Ringgold (79.5), Lakeview (30.33) and Saddle Ridge (10).
Laney Wilson swept the throwing events for Gordon Lee. She won the shot put with a heave of (27-7) and took first in the discus with a mark of (91-4.5).
The other two victories for the Lady Trojans included Callie Savadge in the 100 hurdles (18.84) and Brenley Burnette in the 1600 (6:28).
Heritage got wins from Mariah Evans in the 400 (1:10), Evie Robison in the 800 (2:56), and Adison Steadman in the long jump (15-1). The Lady Generals 4x400 relay team also finished first in a time of 4:56.
Ringgold had three wins on the day, all by Mya Tate. She took first in both the 100 (13.60) and the 200 (29.08) after winning the high jump (4-6) earlier in the day.
Lakeview picked up a win in the 4x100 relay in a time of 57.50.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.