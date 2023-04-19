Three days before the annual Lakeview Invitational at LFO High School, the final regular season meet before the NGAC Championships, Ringgold, Lakeview and Rossville faced off in a tri-meet at LFO on Tuesday night.
Ringgold posted wins in both the boys' and the girls' meets and did so comfortably.
The Tigers finished with 80 points, followed by Lakeview (54) and Rossville (16), while the Lady Tigers ended the day with 79.5 points. Lakeview (45) was second and Rossville (25.5) was third.
Ju'Juan Thurman raced to victories in both the 100 (12.07) and the 200 (25.12) for the Tigers. Adam Mozingo won the 400 (1:00.61) and Grant Skinner took first in the 1600 (5:54).
Ringgold's 'A' teams also posted victories in the 4x100 (48.79) and the 4x400 (4:24). Jeremiah Frost took first in the long jump (16-6) and Eli Maguire won the discus (93-5).
The Warriors picked up three different event victories. Marcus Turner scored first-place points in both the high jump (5-4) and the 100 hurdles (16.23), while Harvey Ray won the shot put (38-4).
Brayden Williams had the only victory for Rossville as he crossed the line first in the 800 (2:35).
On the girls' side, Mya Tate won three events for the Ringgold girls. Tate began her day with a victory in the high jump (4-8) before going on to sweep the 100 (12.92) and the 200 (27.14).
Other winners for the Lady Tigers included Bella Wilbanks in the 400 (1:11.20), Kinley Cross in the 800 (3:01), Rylee Hiple in the discus (56-9) and the 4x100 'A' relay team (55.97).
Lakeview saw Madelyn Samples win the long jump (13-5) and Darlynn Abraham take the shot put (25-0). Qiannah Holland also crossed the line first in the 100 hurdles (18.22).
As for Rossville, Ember Ivester bested the field in the 1600 (6:35), while the Lady Bulldogs ended the night with a victory in the 4x400 (4:58).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.