The Ringgold Lady Tigers nearly lapped the field in winning a five-team meet at LFO High School on Tuesday. Ringgold finished with 115 points, nearly double that of second-place Chattanooga Valley (64.5). Lakeview (53), LaFayette (36) and Rossville (11.5) rounded out the team standings.
The Lady Tigers won six different events with Claire Brumfield and Brooke Baldwin winning twice. Brumfield raced to victory in both the 800 (3:06) and the 1600 (6:53), while Baldwin swept the throwing events, taking first in the shot put (26-2) and the discus (70-0).
Also winning for Ringgold was Faith Kiesling in the 400 (1:13.38) and Allie Logan in the 100 hurdles (17.73).
Finishing runner-up for the Lady Tigers were Danica Coleman in the 400, Addi Mountjoy in the 1600, Braylee Raby in the long jump, Kallie Branum in the discus and Ringgold's 4X400 "A" team. Raby also took third in the shot put. Emma Stephenson was third in the high jump and Ringgold's "A" team took third in the 4x100.
Brianna Kecskes placed fourth in the high jump and in the long jump with Kiesling taking fourth in the 100 hurdles. Kecskes was also fifth in the 100, while Kiesling was fifth in the 200. Also scoring fifth-place points for the Lady Tigers was Branum in the shot put, Cassie Ridley in the 800, Kayla Lopez in the 1600 and the Lady Tigers' 4x100 "B" team.
Earning sixth-place points on Tuesday was Lopez in the 800, Ridley in the 1600, Coleman in the 100 hurdles, Stephenson in the shot put and Mia Catlett in the 400.
The second-place Lady Eagles won four events during the meet, three by Amiya Smith, who swept the 100 (13.27), the 200 (28.18) and claimed first in the long jump (14-3). The Lady Eagles' "A" team also crossed the line first in the 4x100 (56.68).
Jamiah Lewis finished second for CVMS in the 200 and in the shot put, while Georgia Mae Anderson was runner-up in the 800. Lewis picked up third place in the 100. Anderson was third in the discus and the Lady Eagles' "A" team was third in the 4x400.
Also scoring points for the Lady Eagles in the meet was Kyleigh Graham, who tied for fifth in the high jump, Adrianna Adams, who finished sixth in the long jump, and the 4x400 "B" team, which also placed sixth.
The final two event wins were claimed by Lakeview. Marissa Moreland cleared 4-6 to win the high jump, while the Warriors' "A" team raced to victory in the 4x400 in a time of 5:23.
Aubrey Medrano was second in the 100 hurdles. Moreland added a third-place finish in the 200, while other third-place finishers included Montana Noblitt in the 800 and Spencer Sandlin in the 1600. Riley Pell was fourth in the 800. McKinley Slatton took fourth in the discus and Lakeview's "A" relay team was fourth in the 4x100, while it's "B" team was fourth in the 4x400.
Moreland was fifth in the 100 hurdles and Medrano was fifth in the long jump. Also finishing fifth for the Lady Warriors was Madelyn Samples in the 400 and Naudia Dodson in the discus, while Ambria Bruce was sixth in the 200.
Liberty Griffin had a solid track meet for the Lady Ramblers. She was runner-up in both the 100 and in the high jump and she placed third in the 100 hurdles. The Lady Ramblers' 4x100 "A" team also placed second, while Hannah Phillips was third in the long jump and fourth in both the 100 and 200. Terra Southerland added a fourth-place finish in the 1600.
LaFayette's "A" team was fifth in the 4x400. Allie Pettigrew finished sixth in the 100, while Jaiden Vinyard was sixth in the discus.
Chelsea Swaney finished third for the Lady Bulldogs in the 400 and Kalie Jones was fourth in the 400, while Calese Dallas placed fourth in the shot put.
Melanie Gore finished tied for fifth in the high jump, while Rossville's points were rounded out by a sixth-place finish by the 4x100 "A" team.