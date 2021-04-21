The track teams from Ringgold, Chattanooga Valley, Gordon Lee and Lakeview got in some prep work before Friday's Lakeview Invitational during a four-team meet at LFO High School on Tuesday.
In the girls' meet, the Ringgold Lady Tigers continued an impressive spring by taking first place with 62.5 points. Chattanooga Valley was second with 44, followed by Gordon Lee (40.5) and Lakeview (37.5).
Ringgold won five separate events. Faith Kiesling took first place in the 400 in a time of 1:12.52 and Claire Brumfield crossed the line first in the 1600, clocking in at 6:33. Allie Logan won the 100 hurdles in a time of 17.83. The Lady Tigers came in at 5:20 to win the 4x400 and Brooke Baldwin took first in the shot put at 26-3.25.
Second-place Chattanooga Valley got a pair of victories from Amiya Smith, who won the 200 in a time of 28.65 and the long jump with a distance of 15-2.25. Smith, along with teammate Jamiah Lewis, were both credited with a time of 14.09 in the 100, but Lewis was given the win in a photo finish. The Lady Eagles also won the 4x100 in a time of 55.83.
Third-place Gordon Lee picked up first-place points in just one event on Tuesday. Laney Wilson threw the discus 60-10 to take top honors, while Lakeview got victories from Marissa Moreland in the 800 (2:56) and Mercedes Thompson in the high jump (4-4).
The Gordon Lee boys won six events and finished with 74.67 points to win their portion of the meet. Chattanooga Valley was second with 53 points, while Ringgold (29.33) and Lakeview (27) rounded out the field.
Avery Bloodworth was a double winner for the Trojans as he swept the shot put (33-6.25) and the discus (85-4). Logan Price (15-7.5) won the long jump, while the other wins came on the track. Michael Prince claimed victory in the 100 hurdles (17.66). Zach Barclay won the 400 (1:00.59) and Sawyer Brown took first in the 800 (2:30).
For the Eagles, Flint Dempsey was a triple winner on Tuesday as he took first place in the 100 (13.18), the 200 (26.81) and the high jump (5-2). The Eagles also crossed the line first in the 4x100 relay (51.75).
The other two individual wins were turned in by the Tigers. Gavin Lakin won the 1600 in a time of 5:50 and Ringgold also earned first-place points in the 4x400 (4:37).