LFO High School played host to the track teams from Lakeview, LaFayette and Chattanooga Valley Middle Schools on Tuesday and it was the Warriors and Lady Warriors earning victories ahead of the LFO Invitational on Friday.
The Lakeview boys finished with 59 points, while LaFayette (37) held off Chattanooga Valley (30) for second place.
Marcus Turner had two of the six wins for the Warriors as he claimed the 100 hurdles (17.29) and the high jump (5-0). Derrick Sims took first place in the 800 (2:34), while Caleb Underwood crossed the line first in the 1600 (5:49).
Lakeview's 'B' team won the 4x400 (4:45), while it's 4x100 'A' Team won a very close race (51.53).
Joseph Brown sprinted his way to a sweep in the 100 (12.54) and the 200 (25.94) for the Ramblers, while Noah Davenport doubled up in the shot put (41-1) and the discus (96-2).
The other two victories were turned in by Chattanooga Valley. Kasey Buckner won the long jump for the Eagles (15-1), while T.J. Foster scored a narrow victory in the 400 (1:05.25).
On the girls' side, the Lady Warriors slipped past the Lady Eagles, 53-52, with the Lady Ramblers placing third with 20 points.
Piper Brown won twice for Lakeview as she took the high jump (4-4) and the 400 (1:13.74). Montana Noblitt scored a win in the 800 (2:55). Aubrey Medrano continued her dominance in the 100 hurdles (17.51). Kynidie Gaffin scored first-place points in the discus (66-0.5), while the Lady Warriors were also victorious in the 4x400 (5:16).
For Chattanooga Valley, Janiece Randolph won the 100 (13.72) and the 200 (28.59). Zoey Fleming claimed the long jump (13-0.75). Jamiah Lewis won the shot put (29-4.5) and Chattanooga Valley won the 4x100 relay (54.56).
Aarna Patel took the 1600 for LaFayette (7:02).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.